Thirteen Iraqis killed in fiery crash near Fallujah

8 military personnel among dead as high-speed collision sparks blaze on highway
Thirteen Iraqis were killed and five others injured in a major traffic accident on the international highway near Fallujah, about 50km west of Baghdad, on Wednesday, local authorities said.
Anbar’s Health Directorate said the emergency department at Fallujah Teaching Hospital received multiple casualties after several vehicles collided near the town of Saqlawiyah, west of the city.
The crash left 13 people dead, eight of whom were burned beyond recognition after their vehicle caught fire. The five injured people are receiving treatment in hospital, the statement said, adding that medical and nursing staff had been mobilised to provide urgent care.
Iraq’s Defence Ministry said eight of those killed were members of the Al Jazeera Operations Command. In a statement, the ministry expressed “deep sorrow” over the deaths of eight fighters from the 27th Brigade of the Seventh Division, describing the incident as painful.
Lieutenant Colonel Salah Al Dulaimi of Anbar traffic police said excessive speed was the primary cause of the accident. He said the driver of a Land Cruiser lost control of the vehicle and collided with two other cars, after which a third vehicle struck them, igniting a fire in two of the cars.
An elite SWAT patrol passing at the time assisted by calling fire engines and transporting the injured and the dead to hospital, which officials said helped limit the number of casualties.
Police urged motorists using the highway to avoid speeding and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent similar tragedies.