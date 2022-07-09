Cairo: Syrian President Bashar Al Assad made his first public visit to Aleppo in northern Syria since a civil war erupted in the country in 2011.
Syria’s official news agency SANA said Al Assad Friday visited Aleppo, dubbed Syria’s economic capital, and toured a rehabilitated electricity station.
He was also seen in pictures carried by state media touring a water pumping facility in Aleppo countryside.
Supported by Russian allies, al-Assad’s forces retook control of large chunks of Aleppo from rebels in recent years.
Parts of the province are still controlled by the Kurd-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkish-aligned rebels.
SANA quoted Al Assad as saying during the visit that Aleppo had suffered “due to terrorism and sabotage” more than any other province in Syria.