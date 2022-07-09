BASHAR AL ASSAD
A handout picture released by the Syrian Presidency Facebook page on July 8, 2022, shows Syria's President Bashar Al Assad (C) touring a thermal power station in the eastern countryside of Aleppo province. Image Credit: AFP

Cairo: Syrian President Bashar Al Assad made his first public visit to Aleppo in northern Syria since a civil war erupted in the country in 2011.

Syria’s official news agency SANA said Al Assad Friday visited Aleppo, dubbed Syria’s economic capital, and toured a rehabilitated electricity station.

He was also seen in pictures carried by state media touring a water pumping facility in Aleppo countryside.

A handout picture released by the Syrian Presidency Facebook page on July 8, 2022, shows Syria's President Bashar Al Assad (C-L) and Asma Al Assad (C) walking with their children, Hafez (2nd-R), Karim (R) and Zein, next to the Grand Umayyad mosque in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo. Image Credit: AFP

Supported by Russian allies, al-Assad’s forces retook control of large chunks of Aleppo from rebels in recent years.

Parts of the province are still controlled by the Kurd-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkish-aligned rebels.

SANA quoted Al Assad as saying during the visit that Aleppo had suffered “due to terrorism and sabotage” more than any other province in Syria.