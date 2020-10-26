Dubai: Jordan’s State Security Court prosecutor on Sunday charged suspects involved in the Zarqa crime of carrying out a terrorist act that jeopardises community safety, terrorises people and endangers their lives, local media reported.
On October 14, six men, with a criminal record, chopped off the hands and gouged out the eyes of a 16-year-old boy in Zarqa. Two days later, the criminals were arrested and referred to the State Security Court.
The victim, Saleh Hamdan, is still beaning treated at Medical City Hospital in Amman.
Following the crime, Jordanian authorities announced the launch of a large-scale nationwide security campaign, which led to the arrest of 97 wanted and suspected suspects in cases of intimidation of citizens.
Of these, five are considered to be the most dangerous in the Kingdom, while 56 others had been issued arrest warrants for involvement in such crimes.
According to a security source quoted by local media: “Security campaigns will continue in various locations and areas across the country to crack down on all criminals and thugs. We will not exclude any wanted and suspected persons until they are all arrested, to get rid of their criminal acts that jeopardises the safety of our community.”