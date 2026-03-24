GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Strike in western Iraq kills seven fighters: armed group source

Western Iraq strike targets Hashed Al-Shaabi, seven killed

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Members of Iraq's former paramilitary alliance Hashed Al Shaabi stand guard as supporters of the Coordination Framework take part in a counter-protest against Sadr's loyalists who have been occupying the parliament, outside the capital Baghdad's high-security Green Zone on August 1, 2022.
Members of Iraq's former paramilitary alliance Hashed Al Shaabi stand guard as supporters of the Coordination Framework take part in a counter-protest against Sadr's loyalists who have been occupying the parliament, outside the capital Baghdad's high-security Green Zone on August 1, 2022.
AFP

A strike in western Iraq on Tuesday killed seven fighters from the former paramilitary coalition Hashed al-Shaabi, a source from the group told AFP, blaming the strike on the United States.

Seven fighters from the Hashed al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) and now part of the regular armed forces, were "killed and 13 wounded in a US strike" targeting their base in western Anbar province, a PMF source said. 

'Trapped under the rubble'

They added that the bombing occurred during a commanders' meeting, with some people "still trapped under rubble".

A security official told AFP that the wounded were being treated at a hospital.

A PMF statement condemned the strike, saying it had killed a commander and a number of fighters, but did not give further details.

Iraq has been unwillingly pulled into the war triggered by Israel and the United States striking Iran on February 28.

Pro-Iran groups

Since the start of the conflict, Baghdad has repeatedly denounced attacks on the Hashed al-Shaabi, which also includes brigades belonging to Iran-backed groups.

Pro-Iran armed groups have claimed responsibility for attacks on US interests in Iraq and across the region, while strikes have also targeted these groups.

Last week, the Pentagon acknowledged for the first time that combat helicopters had carried out strikes against pro-Iran armed groups in the country during the latest conflict. 

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Presidential Special Envoy to China, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, with Ding Xuexiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Vice Premier of the State Council, and Co-Chair of the UAE-China High-Level Joint Investment Cooperation Committee in Beijing, China.

UAE President sends a letter to Chinese President

1m read
EV charging breakthrough: 97% in 9 minutes, 258 stalls

EV charging breakthrough: 97% in 9 minutes, 258 stalls

2m read
Coco Gauff of the United States walks off court showing her emotion after she has retired with an arm injury against Alexandra Eala of the Phiippines during their third round match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 08, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.

Alex Eala advances as Coco Gauf retires with injury

1m read
There is a chance of light rainfall over some western, coastal and island areas.

Light rain expected across UAE in coming days

2m read