Dubai: Heavy strikes were reported in and around the coastal city of Tyre in southern Lebanon as Israeli military operations intensified across the country. Visuals showed a strike hitting an area east of Tyre, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and causing significant damage on the ground.

According to local authorities, the ongoing offensive has resulted in at least 968 deaths and displaced more than one million people, as residents continue to flee affected areas. The escalation includes sustained aerial bombardment as well as ground operations in southern Lebanon.

Tyre, a historic city and key population centre, has witnessed growing impact from the conflict, with infrastructure damage and civilian displacement raising concerns. The situation remains volatile, with continued military activity reported across multiple regions, adding to an already severe humanitarian strain in the country.

Video: AFP