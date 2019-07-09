Cairo: The Saudi-led military coalition spokesman said late on Monday that the coalition had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Al Houthi group at civil targets in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The drone “has not achieved its targets”, a coalition statement said.
The Iran-aligned Al Houthis, who are fighting the coalition in Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in neighbouring Saudi Arabia. A TV station run by the Al Houthis reported earlier on Monday that drone attacks had hit targets in southern Saudi Arabia.