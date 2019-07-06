Syrians inspect the damage following reported regime airstrikes on the town of Muhambal, in the northern Idlib province. Image Credit: AFP

Beirut - A war monitor and first responders group say an air strike has killed at least 13 people in a village in northwestern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the dead, most of them internally displaced persons, include seven children and three women. They died on Saturday in a Syrian government air strike on the village of Mhambel in the province of Idlib.

Opposition-allied first responders known as the White Helmets also reported the attack and the casualties.