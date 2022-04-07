Dubai: A prominent Syrian priest committed suicide inside St George’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Latakia by shooting himself, local media reported.
In a statement, the Syrian Ministry of Interior said when local police arrived at the scene, they found the priest Hosh (born in 1956) sitting on a chair with a gunshot wound to the chest with the gun lying on the ground next to him.
According to the forensics reports, the cause of death was traumatic bleeding after a gunshot wound to the chest.
Preliminary investigations indicated that the priest shot himself due to psychological and social pressures, as he left behind a note.