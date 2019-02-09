Vatican City - Pope Francis will meet with migrants in Morocco and visit a training institute for imams that seeks to be a bulwark against extremism during his March 30-31 visit.
The Vatican on Saturday released the schedule for the pope’s trip to Rabat, the capital of the North African country.
It comes on the heels of Pope Francis’ recent visit to the UAE, where he signed a landmark “fraternity” document with the grand mufti of Al Azhar and sought to encourage moderate Islam and interfaith ties.
Morocco has long considered itself a key ally in the fight against extremism, and King Mohammad VI routinely criticises extremism and the discourses of radical Islam.
But Moroccans have also made up an unusually large segment of Daesh fighters, and the government for decades has sought to supervise religious teaching of its communities abroad to prevent radicalisation.
During the visit, Francis will meet with the king, the country’s priests and religious sisters and celebrate Mass for the Catholic community. His meeting with migrants is due to take place in the offices of the Vatican’s Caritas charity, while Francis is also planning a visit to a social centre outside the city.