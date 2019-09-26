WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 15: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo answers questions at the U.S. State Department March 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. During his remarks Pompeo said sanctions will be imposed by the United States on any individuals involved in International Criminal Court proceedings against American army personnel. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

New York: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the United States had concluded the government of President Bashir Al Assad in Syria had used chlorine as a chemical weapon in a May attack as part of its battle for Idlib.

“The Assad regime is responsible for innumerable atrocities some of which rise to the level of war crimes and crimes against humanity,” Pompeo told a news conference.

“Today I am announcing that the United States has concluded that the Assad regime used chlorine as a chemical weapon on May 19.”