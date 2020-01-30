Will address Security Council on rejection of US president's solution

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas gestures as he delivers a speech in the West Bank city of Ramallah on January 28, 2020, following the announcement by US President Donald Trump of the Mideast peace plan. Image Credit: AFP

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas will visit the UN within two weeks to address the Security Council on his rejection of the new US Middle East peace plan, his ambassador to the body said Wednesday.

At that time a draft resolution will be submitted to the council, Riyad Mansour told reporters, without specifying a date for the visit.

He said Abbas would take part in an Arab League meeting on Saturday and an African Union summit in February.

Before coming to the UN the president might also meet with European Union officials, Mansour said.

The diplomat expressed hope that by then agreement would have been reached on a draft resolution.

Palestinians have rejected the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan unveiled Tuesday by President Donald Trump.