Occupied Jerusalem: The governor of the West Bank city of Bethlehem says Israeli soldiers have shot and killed an unarmed Palestinian man near the city.

Kamil Hamid said on Thursday that Israeli troops in the adjacent village of Al Khader fired at a car and wounded the driver the previous night. He says Ahmad Manasra was driving behind him and got out of his vehicle to help the wounded man. As he was returning to his car, Hamid says the Israeli soldiers shot and killed Manasra.

The Israeli military says a soldier stationed at a military post near Bethlehem identified rocks being thrown at Israeli vehicles. In response, he fired his weapon. The military says it is investigating the incident, which comes amid heightened tensions in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said one of its crews treated a man with two bullet wounds at an Israeli military roadblock near the city of Bethlehem on Wednesday and that Israeli forces had shot him.

It gave no details about the circumstances of the night-time shooting.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as a 26-year-old from Bethlehem and said another Palestinian had also been shot and critically wounded.

Tensions have been high in the West Bank since a Palestinian killed an Israeli soldier and a rabbi in a stabbing and shooting attack in the territory on Sunday.

Israeli forces on Tuesday killed another Palestinian in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, two other Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during clashes near the West Bank city of Nablus.

Israel captured and occupied the West Bank in the 1967 War in a move never recognised by the international community.