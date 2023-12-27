Dubai: A 24-year-old Palestinian karate champion has lost her right leg in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.
Nagham Marwan Abu Samra now lies in the Intensive Care Unit at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah in Central Gaza, unconscious with head injury and her right leg amputated.
The Israeli strike hit her family’s house in the central Al Nuseirat neighbourhood on December 18 and killed her sister.
Nagham, who is now fighting for her survival, won first place in the Palestinian Karate Championship in 2017 and later secured second place in the same championship in 2019.
Nagham’s father and her two brothers have all been living in their car since the Israeli strike destroyed their house.
Nagham was passionate about karate and opened a gym offering karate classes to girls. She was planning to pursue a bachelor’s and master’s degree in physical education.