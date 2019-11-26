Karbala: One person was killed on Tuesday in Iraq's Karbala, a medical source there told AFP, as anti-government protests turned even more violent.
The source could not immediately provide any details on the victim's identity or the cause of death, but said the toll from "clashes" between protesters and security forces was likely to rise.
AFP's correspondent saw riot police fire live rounds both into the air and directly at protesters, and witnessed at least one demonstrator with a bullet wound to the head.