GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Israeli army says body of second-to-last Gaza hostage identified

Israel-Hamas ceasefire remains fragile, as both sides accuse each other of violations

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
This undated photo provided by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum shows hostage Sudthisak Rinthalak, an agricultural worker from Thailand who was abducted and brought to Gaza in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum shows hostage Sudthisak Rinthalak, an agricultural worker from Thailand who was abducted and brought to Gaza in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum via AP)
AP

Israel's army said Thursday the remains of the second-to-last Gaza hostage — a Thai national — to be handed over had been identified.

It comes as a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains fragile, with both sides accusing each other of violating the terms.

While Hamas released the living hostages it held in Gaza as part of the ceasefire deal with Israel, the process of returning the remains of the deceased captives has dragged on.

"Following the completion of the identification process... IDF representatives, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informed the family of Sudthisak Rinthalak that his body has been returned for burial," the army said in a statement.

Sudthisak Rinthalak was killed on October 7, 2023, and his body taken to the Gaza Strip and held, the army said.

He was 43 years old at the time of his death and worked in agriculture.

Under the first phase of the deal brokered by Washington, Palestinian militants have handed over the last 20 living hostages, and so far, the remains of 27 out of 28 deceased ones.

The last remaining deceased hostage to be handed over is Israeli.

2,000 Palestinian prisoners released

In exchange, Israel has released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in its custody and returned the bodies of hundreds of dead Palestinians.

Militants took 251 people hostage during Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel, which triggered the devastating war and resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people.

Israel's retaliatory assault on Gaza has killed at least 70,117 people, according to figures from the territory's health ministry that the UN considers reliable.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

FILE -Trucks carrying humanitarian aids prepare to cross the Egyptian gate of the Rafah crossing, waiting for inspections by Israeli authorities before entering the Gaza Strip, following an agreement between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire, Oct. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohamed Arafat, File)

Reopening of Rafah border crossing: What it means

3m read
Palestine Ambassador to India Abdullah Abu Shawesh.

'India will be with us': Palestine ambassador

2m read
Civil defence personnel carry away a body bag after searching a house targeted in an Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, on November 22, 2025.

Death toll from Gaza war surpasses 70,000

2m read
Unlike previous drafts, the latest version of the resolution mentions a possible future Palestinian state, which the Israeli government is vehemently against.

Israel opposes Palestinian state plan on eve of UN vote

4m read