No military confrontation in Gulf region at the moment — Oman foreign minister

Washington: Oman is working to reduce tensions in the Arabian Gulf and sees prospects of talks between arch-rivals Iran and the US, its foreign minister said.

“We are in touch with the US and Iran,” Yousef Bin Alawi, Oman’s foreign minister, was cited as saying on Sunday by the state-run Oman News Agency at the Munich Security Conference. “We feel that there is a possibility of dialogue between them.”

“We don’t expect military confrontation in the region at the moment,” Bin Alawi added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a press briefing in Tehran that “there is no complicated, unresolvable issue between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” but as far as the US is concerned, his country will “never come to the negotiating table in weakness.”

Rouhani’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, told journalists at the Munich conference that Saudi Arabia showed willingness to hold talks shortly after the US killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike, state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Tehran replied positively to Riyadh’s overture, but Saudi officials didn’t continue the exchange, IRNA reported, citing comments Zarif made to reporters at the conference on Saturday.

Tensions in the Arabian Gulf escalated after the Soleimani killing on January 3. He was Iran’s most senior military commander and a driving force of the country’s strategy of building a network of proxy forces to counter the US in the region.