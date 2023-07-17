Dubai: A five-floor residential building collapsed in Hadaeq Al Qubbah, north Cairo, killing nine people and injuring others, security sources said on Monday.
The sources said the casualty figure was expected to rise as civil protection crews are working to remove trapped residents from the rubble of the building in the northern district of the capital.
Two nearby buildings have been evacuated for their safety.
It was not immediately clear what caused the structure to collapse, but such incidents are common in Egyptian cities where many building buildings are built in violation of safety standards and old ones are routinely neglected.
On Sunday, two people were killed and nine others injured after an eight-storey building collapses in Rosetta city, north of Cairo.