Washington: The United States called Wednesday on Lebanon's new government to enact serious reforms to tackle the twin challenges of a collapsing economy and angry street protests.
"The test of Lebanon's new government will be its actions and its responsiveness to the demands of the Lebanese people to implement reforms and to fight corruption," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
"Only a government that is capable of and committed to undertaking real and tangible reforms will restore investor confidence and unlock international assistance for Lebanon," he added.