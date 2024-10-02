In the biggest escalation of tensions in the region since the start of war in Gaza on October 7, Iran launched a barrage of missiles targeting Israel on Tuesday.

“Missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel,” the Israeli military said as sirens sounded across the country, with AFP journalists reporting hearing explosions over Jerusalem. Iran’s official news agency IRNA said it had launched “a missile attack on Tel Aviv”.

The Revolutionary Guards Corps said the attack was in response to Israel’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a Tehran bombing widely blamed on Israel.

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops

Hezbollah said Wednesday it clashed with Israeli soldiers who tried to infiltrate into Lebanon, and also targeted Israeli troops across the border, according to statements from the Iran-backed Lebanese group.

Hezbollah fighters confronted "an Israeli enemy infantry force that tried to infiltrate into the village of Adaysseh... and clashed with them", a statement said, adding separately that Hezbollah fighters also targeted Israeli forces at three different points across the border with rockets and artillery.

Iran chief of staff threatens to hit all Israel infrastructure if attacked

Iran's chief of staff on Wednesday vowed to hit infrastructure across Israel if its territory is attacked, after Tehran fired around 200 missiles at its arch-foe.

The barrage "will be repeated with bigger intensity and all infrastructure of the regime will be targeted", Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on state TV.

Iran confirms firing 200 missiles at Israel: state TV

Iran fired 200 missiles at Israel, state TV reported Wednesday, a barrage that Israel vowed to make Tehran "pay" for.

The Israeli military said Iran launched around 180 missiles at its territory, most of which were intercepted.

US, Israel warn of response to Iranian missile attack

The United States said Tuesday that it was discussing a joint response after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, warning Tehran of "severe consequences".

Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it - Benjamin Netanyahu | Israeli Prime Minister

Israel vowed it would make Iran "pay" for the attack, which it said saw 180 missiles fired at its territory, most of them intercepted by air defences.

Netanyahu said late Tuesday that "Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it," warning that "Whoever attacks us, we attack them."

Tehran meanwhile threatened to strike any forces that intervened on its soil on Israel's behalf.

President Joe Biden said the United States was "fully supportive" of Israel after the missile attack, adding that he would discuss a response with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Asked by reporters what the response towards Iran would be, Biden replied: "That's in active discussion right now. That remains to be seen."

US Vice President Kamala Harris has issued a statement condemning Iran’s “reckless and brazen” attack against Israel. In a post on X, Harris stated: “I unequivocally condemn Iran’s reckless and brazen attack against Israel today. Israel, with our assistance, was able to defeat the attack. Our cooperation saved many lives. My commitment to the security of Israel is unwavering. And we will never hesitate to defend US forces and interests against Iran.”

Israeli strikes hits south Beirut

Two Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs early Wednesday, a Lebanese security source said, after the Israeli military issued a new call for residents of parts of the area to evacuate.

"Two Israeli air strikes" targeted the southern suburbs, the source said, requesting anonymity because not authorised to speak to the media.

AFP correspondents heard explosions from the area, one of them very loud, and saw smoke rising while a fire appeared to burn.

Israel has struck Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah bastion, repeatedly since last week, saying it is targeting sites belonging to the group, including a strike on Friday that killed its chief Hassan Nasrallah.