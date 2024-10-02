JERUSALEM: The Israeli army on Wednesday called for the evacuation of additional villages in southern Lebanon, a day after a similar evacuation call after the military announced the launch of ground operations.
“Evacuate your homes immediately. Be careful, you must not go south. Any southward movement may put you in danger,” said Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee in a post on social media, calling on residents to evacuate over 20 new villages and towns in south Lebanon.
Hezbollah earlier said it clashed with Israeli soldiers who tried to infiltrate into Lebanon, and also targeted Israeli troops across the border, according to statements from the Iran-backed Lebanese group.
Hezbollah fighters confronted "an Israeli enemy infantry force that tried to infiltrate into the village of Adaysseh... and clashed with them", a statement said, adding separately that Hezbollah fighters also targeted Israeli forces at three different points across the border with rockets and artillery.