Missile shrapnel kills Palestinian

Falling shrapnel from an Iranian missile fired at Israel killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, the local governor told AFP.

"A Palestinian worker in Jericho was killed when pieces of a rocket fell from the sky and hit him," said Jericho governor Hussein Hamayel.

Iran suspends flights

Iran has suspended flights at Tehran international airport, Iranian media reported late Tuesday, after it carried out a missile attack on Israel drawing an immediate threat of a response.

"For the time being, we have suspended incoming and outgoing flights at Tehran International Airport," the ISNA news agency quoted airport chief Said Chalandari as saying.

Israel vows retaliation

Israel vowed to retaliate following an Iranian missile attack on Tuesday, with army spokesman saying it would respond at the time and place of its choosing.

"This attack will have consequences. We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide," said Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

Lebanon closes airspace

Lebanon's Transport Minister Ali Hamieh said the country was closing its airspace for two hours at least Tuesday, citing "regional developments" as Iran launched a missile attack on Israel.

"In consideration of the regional developments, the airspace will be closed to air traffic for two hours," Hamieh said in a statement on X, adding that "the resumption of flights will be evaluated later".

No more threat 'for now'

Iraq closes airspace for 'safety' reasons: state media

Iraq's transportation ministry ordered the closure of its airspace for safety reasons on Tuesday after Iran launched missiles at Israel, the official Iraqi News Agency said.

The report said the closure was "to maintain the safety of aerial navigation", with the ministry also ordering a "temporary halt to air traffic at all Iraqi airports".

Jordan aviation authority suspends air traffic

Jordan's civil aviation authority said air traffic was suspended on Tuesday, after Iran launched a missile attack at Israel.

The aviation body announced "the temporary closure of Jordanian airspace", with all arrivals and departures halted.

Two 'light' injuries

Two 'light' injuries were reported in Iran missile attack on Israel, emergency services said.

US military aid

President Joe Biden ordered the US military on Tuesday to "aid Israel's defence" and shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel, the White House said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee in next month's US presidential election, are both monitoring Iran's attack on Israel from the White House situation room, it said in a statement.

Iran Guards warn of ‘crushing attack’

Iran's Revolutionary Guards threatened Tuesday to carry out "crushing attacks" against regional for Israel if it retaliated after a missile attack by the Islamic republic.

"If the Zionist regime reacts to Iranian operations, it will face crushing attacks," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement carried by Iranian news agency Fars.

'Attack in response to killing of Nasrallah'

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said a missile attack under way against Israel on Tuesday was in response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as that of the Hamas leader.

"In response to the martyrdom of (Hamas leader) Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah and (Guards commander) Nilforoshan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories (Israel)," the Guards said in a statement reported by the Fars news agency.

Four dead in Tel Aviv shooting attack

At least four people were shot dead Tuesday in a suspected attack in Israel's central city of Tel Aviv, police said, adding that the two assailants had been "neutralised".

"Four civilians were killed by gunfire from two terrorists. Additionally, there are seven injured individuals in varying degrees of severity according to medical sources. Both terrorists have been neutralised on site," police said in a statement.

Iran lauches missiles on Israel

Iran has launched missiles targeting Israel, the military said Tuesday evening, following US warnings that an Iranian attack was imminent.

"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the military said in a statement. It said sirens were sounded across Israel, including in Jerusalem.

Explosions heard over Jerusalem

Journalists have reported hearing explosion in Jerusalem, AFP has reported

Oil surges on signs of Iran strike on Israel

Oil surged after the US warned that Iran plans to strike Israel in the next 12 hours, potentially increasing the chance of supply disruptions in a region that pumps a third of the world's crude.

West Texas Intermediate rose about 4% to approach $71 a barrel, reversing earlier losses. Global benchmark Brent climbed above $74 a barrel. The US has indications that Iran is preparing to strike Israel imminently, and it's supporting preparations to defend Israel against the possible attack, which would carry severe consequences for Iran.

Attack in Tel Aviv

At least seven people were also wounded in a shooting in Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv, according to emergency responders, in what police said was a suspected "terror" attack.

"At least seven have been wounded at two different sites," said the head of the Magen David Adom emergency medical service, Eli Bin.