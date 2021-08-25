The woman appeared in an online video with her hair drastically cut and levelled the accusation against her son. Image Credit:

Cairo: An Egyptian woman has accused her son of abusing her by forcibly cutting her hair and evicting her from her apartment in a family dispute, local media reported.

"My son cut my hair, physically attacked and swore at me," the mother said. "He tied me to the bed to prevent me from leaving the house and later evicted me from my apartment onto the street. Now, I'm living with my brother," she added.

The release of the footage prompted police to investigate the claims.

The woman is a housewife residing in the town of Al Hussainia in the Delta governorate of Al Sharqia, police said.

In investigations, the woman renewed accusations against her 30-year-old son and said he also coerced his sister into signing an IOU bill to use it as a threat against her request to divorce her husband with whom she is at odds.

Police arrested the son, a labourer, who denied the mother’s accusations, claiming she had her hair cut by a stylist.

He attributed her mother’s accusations against him by her desire to get his sister divorced from her husband and bring her to live with them inside the apartment.

The son also accused his maternal uncle of inciting the mother to make the allegations against him, but did not give an explanation.