Dubai: A Moroccan nurse has been brutally beaten by a COVID-19 patient’s son for being denied entry to his father’s room, local media reported.
A video clip of the incident has gone viral, showing the moment the young man kicking the nurse on duty inside the Hassan II Hospital in the city of Dakhla.
According to sources, the man requested to see his father in the COVID-19 ward but his request was rejected due to hospital’s policy. Infuriated by the denial. the young man viciously attacked the nurse, causing her injuries all over her body.
It is not yet known whether the man was arrested.
This is the second case of a physical assault against health workers in Morocco in two months. In August, a nurse and a student at ISPITS were violently assaulted
The assault took place in Casablanca, at the vaccination centre “Idmaj” in Anassi district, and was filmed by witnesses who shared on social media platforms.
According to media reports, the student, who is a volunteer ambulance trainee, was approached by an official before entering the facility and asked to verify the names of patients and their ID numbers.
The task is allocated to state personnel dispatched by the Ministry of the Interior in vaccination centres across the country.
The student trainee refused to help the officer, arguing that the task does not fall within his jurisdiction. Then his accomplices allegedly assaulted the trainee. In response, a nurse intervened in his defense, only to be slapped and insulted in return. Then they locked the nurse in a room.