Dubai: Jordan has announced it may reopen airports for regular international flights but with stringent COVID-19 containment measures, local media reported.
According to the Health Minister, Saad Jaber, there is no clear decision yet, but things are most likely going towards opening the airport with health restrictions which are the toughest in the world.
Those arriving in Jordan from ‘red status’ countries will be subject to a 14-day quarantine and if they are arriving from ‘yellow status’ countries they will be subject to a seven-day quarantine, Jaber added.
Meanwhile, those entering from ‘green status’ countries will be able to do so without the need to quarantine, he said.
Everyone entering Jordan will have to do a PCR test before arriving, and then a second test on arrival at the country’s airports, the minister clarified, adding that Jordan is considering listing the UAE as a green country.