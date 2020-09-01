Cairo: Egyptian authorities Tuesday started to enforce a mandatory COVID-19 test for all travellers coming to the country in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
All travellers, Egyptians and foreigners, are required to present a negative CPR test result to be allowed into Egypt. The test should be conducted 72 hours before arriving in the country. The Egyptian government has said the measure is taken due to recent increases in virus infections in several countries that it did not name.
In an effort to boost Egypt’s vital tourism industry, authorities have allowed travellers arriving at airports in resort cities of Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh, Marsa Allam and Taba to undergo the PCR test at those airports for 30 dollars if they do not show a document proving they are free of the virus.
Tourism, a main source of Egypt’s national income, was among the sectors hard hit by the virus spread.
On Tuesday, all museums and antiquity zones were reopened for visitors after a five-month closure amid strict health measures. Visitors are required to wear protective face masks. They have their temperatures before they are allowed into museums and indoor sites. Precautions also include allowing a maximum of 100 visitors per hour into the museum as well as in indoor sites, and 10 to 15 into an ancient tomb or a pyramid.
But a ban on Nile cruises remains in place until next month.
Egypt so far has registered a tally of 98,939 virus cases and 5,421 deaths from COVID-19.