Dubai: An Iraqi man has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother and raping the latter’s daughters, aged 15 and 12, local media reported.
In a statement issued yesterday, the Baghdad Operations Command said the convict admitted he raped his two nieces after killing their father.
The Operations Command also clarified that a military force has arrested the accused in the Nahrawan area, south of Baghdad, and that he was in possession of an AK-47 rifle.
It was also found out the suspect was abusing his 9-year-old son, after security forces observed bruises on his face and a curved spine in the back.
The culprit’s mother said that she knew about the abuse against her son, but was helpless. She added that the mother of the two girls could not even stop his abuse against her daughters.
The 15-year-old victim told police that her uncle was raping her with the knowledge of her mother, who was also enslaved after the killing of her husband.
She said that her uncle used the most horrific means of torture and rape against her and her sister.
The crime has caused a huge uproar in Iraq with people demanding authorities apply the maximum penalty against the man.