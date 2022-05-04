Dubai: An Egyptian youth was arrested for flashing his private parts at a female passenger while both were sitting alone in the back seat of a public transport bus, local media reported.
The woman filmed the harassment attempt without the young man knowing about it and shared the video showing the harasser’s face.
The video shows the man staring at the woman, making sexual gestures and trying to flash his private parts at the woman.
As soon as the video was put online, it went viral on social media platforms, with many users lauding the woman’s courage for exposing the harasse and calling on authorities to take action against him.
Acting on the clip, Egyptian police launched an immediate investigation, located the suspect and arrested him.
Sexual harassment is a serious problem in Egypt. According to Arab Barometer, Egypt ranks first in sexual harassment in the Arab World. The Egyptian Penal Code has set a punishment of between 2 to 4 years in prison and/or a fine of EGP100,000 to EGP200,000 for anyone who “subjects others, in a public or private place, to sexual or lewd matters, suggestions, or hints, whether by sign, words, deeds, or any means, including wired, wireless, or electronic communication.”
It additionally sets forth a greater punishment for repeat offenders.