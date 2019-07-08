This comes after missiles were fired at the airport

Cairo - Air space re-opened at the Libyan capital’s only functioning airport, Mitiga, on Sunday after it was halted following a fall of missiles, according to a post on the Mitiga airport authority’s Facebook page.

The airport authority added that the carrier companies will begin receiving passengers to complete the rest of their re-scheduled flights for the day shortly.

Three Afriqiyah airlines employees were injured and a plane was hit. No immediate comment was available from the carrier.