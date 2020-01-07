'This was a mistake' says Pentagon Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley

Iraqi acting Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, right, meets with U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller at the prime minister's office, in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Washington: An official US letter informing Iraq that American troops would begin pulling out was only a “draft” and not intended to be sent at this time, Pentagon Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said Monday.

“It was a mistake, an honest mistake, a draft unsigned letter, because we are moving forces around,” Milley told reporters.

Milley said he had “just got off the phone” with US Central Command commander General Frank McKenzie, who had been briefed on what went wrong.