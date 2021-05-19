Beirut: Lebanon's caretaker foreign minister asked the president to be relieved of his duties on Wednesday, the presidency wrote on Twitter, after his comments in a television interview strained ties with the country's traditional Gulf Arab allies and donors.
Charbel Wehbe, who is a minister in Lebanon's caretaker government, stoked tensions with remarks on Monday that suggested Gulf states supported the rise of Daesh and other disparaging comments.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain summoned Lebanon's ambassadors and issued formal complaints.
WAM reported that the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation strongly decried the derogatory and racist statements made by Charbel Wehbe against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other GCC States.
Details to follow