Lebanon seizes 6.5 million captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia

Authorities dismantle smuggling ring with ties to Turkey, Australia, and Jordan

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai:  Lebanese security forces have intercepted roughly 6.5 million captagon pills destined for Saudi Arabia, seizing the drugs before they reached the Port of Beirut.

Interior Minister Ahmad Al Hajjar said the bust followed months of surveillance that culminated in the arrest of members of a smuggling network operating across Lebanon, Turkey, Australia, and Jordan. The group, he warned, posed a significant regional threat.

Al Hajjar noted that Lebanese authorities were working closely with Saudi authorities to share intelligence on cross-border drug networks. In a recent joint effort, Lebanon foiled an attempt to smuggle cocaine from Brazil hidden in vegetable oil containers, based on intelligence provided by Saudi officials. Days later, Saudi Arabia seized more than 6 million amphetamine pills shipped from Lebanon through Jeddah Islamic Port.

Officials in both countries say the coordination underscores a deepening partnership to disrupt narcotics smuggling routes in the region.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
