Lebanon seizes 6.5 million captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia

Authorities dismantle smuggling ring with ties to Turkey, Australia, and Jordan
Dubai: Lebanese security forces have intercepted roughly 6.5 million captagon pills destined for Saudi Arabia, seizing the drugs before they reached the Port of Beirut.
Interior Minister Ahmad Al Hajjar said the bust followed months of surveillance that culminated in the arrest of members of a smuggling network operating across Lebanon, Turkey, Australia, and Jordan. The group, he warned, posed a significant regional threat.
Al Hajjar noted that Lebanese authorities were working closely with Saudi authorities to share intelligence on cross-border drug networks. In a recent joint effort, Lebanon foiled an attempt to smuggle cocaine from Brazil hidden in vegetable oil containers, based on intelligence provided by Saudi officials. Days later, Saudi Arabia seized more than 6 million amphetamine pills shipped from Lebanon through Jeddah Islamic Port.
Officials in both countries say the coordination underscores a deepening partnership to disrupt narcotics smuggling routes in the region.
