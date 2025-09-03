GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia helps Lebanon thwart smuggling of 125kg of cocaine hidden in vegetable oil shipment

Saudi Arabia’s proactive monitoring of criminal networks was key to the success

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia helps Lebanon thwart smuggling of 125kg of cocaine hidden in vegetable oil shipment
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Saudi security authorities played a central role in helping Lebanon foil an attempt to smuggle 125 kilograms of cocaine into the country, officials said Tuesday, in a case highlighting deepening regional cooperation against transnational crime.

Brig. Gen. Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, spokesman for Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior, said the operation was based on intelligence shared by the Kingdom’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control with Lebanese counterparts. The cocaine was discovered professionally concealed in containers of vegetable oil.

He added that Saudi Arabia’s proactive monitoring of criminal networks was key to the success, underscoring Riyadh’s determination to disrupt drug trafficking operations that target the Kingdom, its youth, and its allies.

Lebanon’s Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar said the country’s Anti-Narcotics Bureau seized the shipment at Tripoli port after it arrived from Brazil via Oman. He described the 125-kilogram haul as one of the country’s largest cocaine seizures in recent years, noting that smugglers had camouflaged the drugs among 840 gallons of oils and grease.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

An outdoor work ban in summer, introduced to protect labourers from heat stress and other sun-related health risks, is enforced annually across the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia: 2,000 violations of midday work ban

1m read
Projects such as the New Murabba Stadium will create a new generation of high-traffic visitor destinations in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's mall owners need to change their focus

2m read
US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack speaks during a press conference after his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, on August 26, 2025.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar to fund Lebanon economic zone: US

3m read
Saudi Arabia has been committing massive funding into infra and public services. This is all feeding into the demand for property from resident Saudis and GCC nationals.

Saudi home demand booms even before new rule change

3m read