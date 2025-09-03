Saudi Arabia helps Lebanon thwart smuggling of 125kg of cocaine hidden in vegetable oil shipment

Saudi Arabia’s proactive monitoring of criminal networks was key to the success
Brig. Gen. Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, spokesman for Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior, said the operation was based on intelligence shared by the Kingdom’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control with Lebanese counterparts. The cocaine was discovered professionally concealed in containers of vegetable oil.
He added that Saudi Arabia’s proactive monitoring of criminal networks was key to the success, underscoring Riyadh’s determination to disrupt drug trafficking operations that target the Kingdom, its youth, and its allies.
Lebanon’s Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar said the country’s Anti-Narcotics Bureau seized the shipment at Tripoli port after it arrived from Brazil via Oman. He described the 125-kilogram haul as one of the country’s largest cocaine seizures in recent years, noting that smugglers had camouflaged the drugs among 840 gallons of oils and grease.
