Cairo: A camp housing Syrian refugees in Lebanon has been mostly gutted after angry youth set it on fire, Lebanese media reported Sunday.
The Saturday night’s attack on the camp, home to around 75 Syrian families in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli, occurred after a quarrel erupted between members of a local family and Syrian workers.
Three people were injured in the fight, the Lebanese news agency NNA reported.
Some young men from the Lebanese family torched the camp, resulting in the burning of some tents, it added.
Security forces were working to bring the situation under control, the agency added without details.
Footage posted online showed flames purportedly rising from the camp, forcing dwellers to flee.
Tens of thousands of Syrians, displaced by war in their country, have taken refuge in Lebanon, which is in the grip of its worst economic crisis in decades.