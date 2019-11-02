Beirut: A Lebanese court has sentenced a man to death for twin car bombings in 2013 that targeted two mosques in the northern city of Tripoli, killing 47 people, state-run National News agency reported Friday.

NNA said the Judicial Council sentenced Yousuf Diab to death on Friday.

NNA gave no further details regarding the sentence over the near-simultaneous bombings that targeted Sunni mosques in Lebanon’s second largest city. Police said at the time that the bombings wounded some 300 others.

The coordinated bombings in the predominantly Sunni city came amid sectarian violence in Lebanon at the time that spilled over from neighbouring war-torn Syria.