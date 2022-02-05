Cairo: Veteran Egyptian stage director-actor Jalal Al Sharqawi, linked to one of the Arab world’s most popular comedies, died due to complications from COVID-19, local media said. He was 87.
During a career spanning more than five decades, Al Sharqawi directed dozens of plays that achieved commercial success including the 1973 comedy “Madraset el-Moshaghbeen” (School of Troublemakers) adopted from the British film “To Sir with Love”.
A science graduate, Al Sharqawi , regarded as one of the greatest Egyptian theatrical directors, also gained fame for directing several plays of political overtones including “On the Sidewalk”, and “Attia the Terrorist”.
As an actor, he performed in over 80 TV serials and films co-starring leading actors.
Egyptian Culture Minister Inas Abdul Dayam mourned his death, calling Al Sharqawi “a creative artist of a special caliber”.
He was buried on Friday in a Cairo cemetery.