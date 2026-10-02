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Strong explosions heard in Yemen capital: AFP journalist

Explosions rock Yemen's capital amid renewed hostilities

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AFP
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Tribal gunmen loyal to the Houthi movement brandish their weapons in the capital Sanaa. File photo taken on April 1, 2015.
Tribal gunmen loyal to the Houthi movement brandish their weapons in the capital Sanaa. File photo taken on April 1, 2015.
AFP

Loud explosions were heard Thursday evening in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which is controlled by pro-Iranian Houthi forces, an AFP correspondent said.

The Saba agency, which is affiliated with the anti-government fighters, spoke of "Saudi aggression" on X.

AFP footage showed large plumes of smoke rising above the city.

After several years of calm, Yemen plunged back into war in July, pitting the Houthis, who control Sanaa and Yemen's Red Sea coastline, against the government backed by Riyadh.

The Houthis, who hold Sanaa and Yemen's Red Sea coastline, have been pitted against the government, which is recognised by the international community and backed by Riyadh.

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Based in Aden in the south, the Houthis exercise authority over much of the south and east — a region that is larger but less populated. 

Control over airspace reignited hostilities.

Hostilities intensify

Iran sent a plane to Sanaa in July carrying a Houthi delegation without seeking authorisation from the Saudi authorities, contrary to the practice in place for the past decade, triggering strikes attributed to the kingdom on the capital's airport.

In response, the Houthis attacked Saudi territory for the first time since 2022.

Since then, the hostilities have intensified and the pro-Iranian fighters launched a deadly offensive in early September, allowing them to seize control in a matter of days of the coastal regions along the strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait.

They have also struck Saudi Arabia on several occasions, notably its oil infrastructure, but also the capital, Riyadh.

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