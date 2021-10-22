Cairo: Prominent Egyptian philosophy professor Hassan Hanafi has died at age of 86, local media reported.
Hanafi, who headed the philosophy department at Cairo University, lectured during his academic career in overseas institutions including Morocco and Japan.
He co-founded the Egyptian Philosophy Society in 1989. He is also remembered for authoring several books, including “Heritage and Renewal”, and the “Arab-Islamic Civilisation Encyclopedia” and “The East-West Dialogue”.
Born in Cairo in February 1935, Hanafi majored in philosophy and graduated from Cairo University in 1956. Afterwards, he travelled to France where he obtained his master and doctorate degrees. He was awarded Egypt’s prestigious State Merit Prize in 2009.
Grand Sheikh of Al Azhar Ahmed Al Tayyib mourned Hanafi’s death, hailing his dedication and books.
“He spent his life in the niche of thinking and philosophy and enriched the Arabic and international libraries with his books and academic investigations,” Sheikh Al Tayyib said.
“I remember his call for the West and Orientalists to be fair to the East, eastern civilization and lofty humanitarian values,” the pre-eminent Muslim cleric added on Twitter.
Hanafi was buried on Friday at a family cemetery in Cairo. His son, Hatem, earlier said his father’s coffin will be carried to and move around his alma mater, Cairo University, in a farewell gesture before his burial.