Cairo: Kuwait is deporting 13 expatriates who threatened to commit suicide over alleged overdue wages, a Kuwait newspaper has said.
“Instructions have been issued to deport them from the country and block their re-entry for good,” Al Anba quoted a security source as saying.
The source added that the 13 had been dissuaded from committing suicide over purported wage arrears.
“The surprise was that all of them belong to the same nationality, were found to have entered the country on tourist visas and worked with a contracting company in return for a daily pay,” the source said.
Last year, Kuwaiti sources said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation after a reported rise in such bids in the country.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the Interior Ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas newspaper as saying at the time.
In recent months, Kuwaiti media has reported a series of suicide deaths and attempts in the country.
Forty-one suicide cases and 43 suicide attempts were registered last year in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people mostly foreigners, according to official figures.