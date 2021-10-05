Dubai: King Abdullah II of Jordan has stressed he has nothing to hide following the leak of financial documents alleging that he used offshore accounts to spend $106 million on luxury homes in the UK and the US.
King Abdullah reaffirmed that Jordan is widely respected and supported among neighbouring and friendly countries, and has a strong and influential role in the regional and international arenas.
During a meeting that was held yesterday with representatives and leading figures from Central Badia tribes, King Abdullah said efforts to create internal discord in Jordan are still ongoing, amid campaigns targeting the kingdom and efforts to sabotage progress and sow doubt.
“Jordan will remain strong, and this is not the first time it has been targeted,” King Abdullah added.
He highlighted the importance of administrative reform, mitigating economic pressure on the public, countering poverty and unemployment, and protecting groups and sectors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The King urged the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to ensure a stable epidemiological situation that will help advance the national economy.
He underscored the value of investments in jumpstarting the economy, achieving growth, and providing employment, calling for creating an investment-friendly environment, and removing obstacles faced by investors.
The King urged bolstering cooperation between the public and private sectors, referring to promising economic opportunities in coordination with a number of Arab countries, especially the positive impact expected from mega-projects between Jordan, Egypt and Iraq and reopening the borders with Syria.