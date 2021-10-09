Dubai: A Jordanian man allegedly divorced his wife-to-be for refusing to wear a facemask soon after tying the knot in the presence of the marriage officiant, local media reported.
The woman is said to have refused to wear the mask on the pretext that she did not want to spoil the rouge on her lips.
According to media reports, the man was instructed many times by Sharia Court employees to wear a facemask and accordingly asked his bride to do so but she kept refusing on the pretext that she did not want to spoil the rouge, which caused him to scream at her “Don’t you hear me!!!”.
This led to a heated argument between the man, his bride and her brother, which ended up in the groom divorcing her inside the court and in front of the marriage officiant.
Over the past decade, Jordan has witnessed a spike in divorce rate. In 2016, it had the highest divorce rate in the Middle East, according to the Department of Statistics, with the number of divorces increasing to 21,969 in 2016 from 1,000 in 2011.