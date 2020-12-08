Dubai: The 16-year-old Zarqa crime victim, Saleh Hamdan, who was brutally assaulted by a group of men who chopped off both his hands and gouged out his eyes in October, gave his testimony before the State Security Court in its fourth public hearing.
The next hearing will take place on Sunday during which the remaining 16 prosecution witnesses will testify, local media reported.
The court session was headed by Military Judge Lieutenant Colonel Muwaffaq Al Masaeed, President of the State Security Court.
Seventeen defendants were taken to court in relation to the crime.
The hideous assault sparked nationwide anger while social media users and influencers have demanded the most severe punishment for the culprits of a crime not seen before in the Kingdom.
The attack also prompted social media users and human rights activists to debate what the apt punishment could be under the Jordanian Penal Code in this case.