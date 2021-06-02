Amman: Two suspects in an alleged plot to destabilise Jordan will face trial in the kingdom’s State Security Court, state media reported on Wednesday.
Two accused include former royal court chief Bassem Awadallah, who also holds Saudi nationality, and former special envoy to Saudi Arabia, Sharif Hassan bin Zaid.
“The investigation was completed and the file has been sent to the Attorney General,” an official source said, quoted by the official Petra news agency.
Prosecutors must now draw up charges and set a date for the trial, according to Jordanian legal procedure.
“The file will be referred to the Public Prosecutor at the State Security Court to carry out the legal requirement of issuing an indictment,” after which “trial sessions” will begin, Professor of Constitutional Law, Laith Nasrawin, told state television.
The charges “will not deviate from the crimes of undermining the political regime, as defined by Article 49 of the Penal Code, and... acts that disturb public order and threaten societal security, which is considered a crime of terrorism,” he added.
Awadallah is considered by several Jordanian media outlets to be close to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
Eighteen suspects were arrested after authorities on April 3 announced they had foiled a bid to destabilise the kingdom, but 16 were released later that month.
When news of the alleged plot broke, Abdullah’s half-brother Prince Hamzah was suspected of involvement.
The government accused the former crown prince, who was sidelined as heir to the throne in 2014, of involvement in a conspiracy to “destabilise the kingdom’s security”.
But authorities said later he would not stand trial, as his case had been resolved within the royal family.