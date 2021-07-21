210721 Abdullah
Jordanian King Abdullah II speaks as Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein looks on during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department, in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters
Washington: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen encouraged Jordan’s King Abdullah on Tuesday to continue to implement economic reforms to boost sustainable growth and job creation, the Treasury said in a statement.

During a meeting with King Abdullah in Washington, Yellen noted the challenges that Jordan faces, complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and “underscored the broad partnership between the United States and Jordan” including efforts to combat the financing of Middle East terrorism, the Treasury said.