Dubai: A Jordanian divorced his wife a day after their wedding for beating him up after a heated argument over a delayed lunch, reports said.
The new bride, a black belt in karate, roughed up her husband unable to digest his scoldings and threats over a delayed lunch, local media reported. The bride showed her prowess on her groom causing him injuries. after she was threatened not delay his lunch. The incident in Amman led to a scuffle between the families of the bride and the groom.
Witnesses told local newspapers that a fight broke out between the families of the newly-weds when neighbours and onlookers intervened and calmed them down. The fight ended up with the husband divorcing his wife in front of the crowd of neighbours and some passers by.