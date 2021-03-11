Dubai: A Jordanian woman on Thursday stabbed her 20-year-old daughter to death in Mafraq, north-east of Amman, local media reported.
A spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate said the woman stabbed her daughter in the Mafraq governorate after a brawl between them due to family disputes.
Security teams arrived at the scene after receiving a report and arrested the mother. The body of the young woman was transferred to forensic medicine to conduct an autopsy, the spokesperson added.
Investigations are currently underway to identify the reason behind the murder.
Father shoots son
In another incident, a father shot his son with a gun in the northern desert of the Mafraq governorate on Wednesday. A security source said the father shot his after an argument due to family disputes.
The son was transferred to hospital. His health condition is critical, the security source said.
The father was arrested and the gun was seized by police. Investigations are underway.