Dubai: A Jordanian man has been sentenced to one week in jail for allegedly slapping a donkey in the face, local media reported.
According to media reports, the man was found guilty of mistreating animals after slapping a donkey in the face causing damage to its nose, in addition to cutting its the hair on its back.
Upon being arrested, the suspect admitted to slapping the donkey in the face, claiming it ate two sacks of barley belonging to him.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) lauded the Jordanian court ruling convicting the man over his assault against the donkey.
In a statement, PETA said: "We are very happy with the court ruling, which took torture against animal seriously, and we hope that this will be a lesson for those who mistreat animal across the Kingdom."
Cruelty to animals is an issue Jordan takes seriously, and it is a crime punishable by law (Penal Law article 472). Moreover, the teachings of Islam urge Muslims to treat animals humanely and with kindness. Islam also strongly enjoins handling them with compassion.