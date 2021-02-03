Dubai: A young man died and another was injured after an elevator collapsed on them from the second floor inside a trade fair in Irbid city in northern Jordan, local media reported.
Civil defence teams rushed to the scene, and took them to hospital for treatment. The young man, in his twenties, died from his injuries on the way to hospital. The second man is in critical condition and is still under intensive care
Authorities launched investigation into the incident.
In another incident, a 38-year-old Jordanian man C in Al Buwayda area in Irbid, northern Amman.
A civil defence team rushed to the scene but the man was already dead. The deceased’s body was taken to Al Ramtha Governmental Hospital to determine the cause of death.
In a third accident in Irbid, an old man sustained moderate injuries after his vehicle crashed into a house.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the wall of the house, while he was on his way to a nearby mosque.
He was then taken to hospital, and is in stable condition.