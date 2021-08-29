Dubai: A Jordanian man has jumped to his death from the Ten Arches Bridge in east of Amman, after setting himself on fire, local media reported.
According to reports, the man, in his forties, committed suicide after authorities had confiscated his vegetable stall, which is claimed to be illegal.
The man is said to have died on the spot and his body was transferred to the forensic department.
Police have launched investigations into the incident to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death.
Social media users have widely shared a video of firefighters trying to extinguish the flames englufing the body.
Over the past few years, Jordan has witnessed a spike in suicide and crime rates due to many reasons, the most important beingpoverty, which had got much worse by the COVID-19 crisis.