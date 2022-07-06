Dubai: The eldest daughter of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Princess Iman, has got engaged to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, the Royal Hashemite Court announced on Wednesday.
The engagement ceremony of the 25-year-old princess took place on Tuesday in the presence of her parents King Abdullah and Queen Rania and her siblings Crown Prince Hussein, Prince Hashem, and Princess Salma along with several members of Thermiotis’s family.
Thermiotis was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994, and is of Greek descent, said Jordan’s royal court. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and works in finance in New York.
The news was officially announced by the court after Queen Rania shared a heart-warming message to her daughter on Facebook and Instagram.
“Congratulations my dearest Iman. Your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!” the Queen wrote.
“The Royal Court extends its sincere congratulations to Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis on the occasion and wishes them a lifetime of happiness.
Princess Iman is the eldest daughter and the second child of King Abdullah and Queen Rania. She was born in Amman in 1996 and has two brothers, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and Prince Hashem, 17, and one sister, Princess Salma, 21.
Her paternal grandfather was King Hussein and grandmother is Princess Mona.