Dubai: Jordan’s Grand Criminal Court has sentenced a 44-year-old man to seven years and a half imprisonment with hard-labour after he sexually assaulted his 16-year-old daughter around 300 times, local media reported.
The accused had been sexually assaulting his daughter since she was a little girl, as he used to take advantage of her mother’s absence.
The victim remained silent for years as her father kept constantly threatening her.
It is not the first time for Jordan to see such a shocking incident. Earlier in 2018, the Criminal Court upheld a death sentence against a 50-year-old father for raping his minor daughter and transmitting HIV/AIDS to her.
The defendant stood motionless at the time upon hearing the verdict read out by presiding Judge Fawzi Nahar.
“The Court of Cassation has overturned the 2015 death sentence verdict because the Criminal Court did not hear the testimony of two witnesses who were informed by the victim of the rape incidents,” the judicial source said back then.
The Criminal Court adhered to the higher court’s demands and summoned the two witnesses to testify, according to the judicial source.
“The two witnesses did not add any substantial information to the case and the Criminal Court stuck to its original verdict sentencing the father to death,” the judicial source added.